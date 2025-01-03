NRI Wealth Management LC Acquires Shares of 22,780 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 79,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $621.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $622.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $460.48 and a 1-year high of $648.66. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

