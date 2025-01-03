NRI Wealth Management LC Acquires Shares of 6,445 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,551 shares of company stock worth $3,120,554 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

