NRI Wealth Management LC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $366.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.10 and a 52-week high of $380.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

