NRI Wealth Management LC Invests $35.40 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,398,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.4% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $596.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $468.65 and a 1 year high of $612.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

