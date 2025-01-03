NRI Wealth Management LC Invests $385,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.3% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.42. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

