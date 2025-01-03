NRI Wealth Management LC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.0% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $150,548,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Raymond James lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.63.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

HCA stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average is $355.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $270.77 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

