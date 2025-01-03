NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 120,295 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $412.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

