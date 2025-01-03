NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

