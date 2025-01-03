OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Stories

