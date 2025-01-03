ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
ObsEva Company Profile
