Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 344,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 129,874 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.46. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

