Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $4.38. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 350,484 shares trading hands.
Optical Cable Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
