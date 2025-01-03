OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 168.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of -0.16. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 56.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 13,727,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 108,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 10,944,444 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

