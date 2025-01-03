OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of OSUR opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $264.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.03. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
