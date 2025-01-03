OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.71 and traded as high as $51.74. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 2,629 shares trading hands.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $612.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 11.17%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.