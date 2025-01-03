OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.71 and traded as high as $51.74. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 2,629 shares trading hands.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $612.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 11.17%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

