Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Critical Review

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares GeoPark and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GeoPark
|14.97%
|57.93%
|10.60%
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GeoPark
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares GeoPark and Pacific Coast Oil Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GeoPark
|$756.60 million
|0.69
|$111.07 million
|$1.97
|5.15
|Pacific Coast Oil Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.
Volatility & Risk
GeoPark has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
GeoPark beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
