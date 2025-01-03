Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 375.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. This represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,158,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

