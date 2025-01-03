Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 216.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. This trade represents a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

