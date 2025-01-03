Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 216.67% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVLA
Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics
In related news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. This trade represents a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palvella Therapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.