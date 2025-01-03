PAR Technology’s (PAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -286.03 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

