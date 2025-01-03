Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 32.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.53%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.