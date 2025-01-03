Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,948,000 after buying an additional 297,674 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,873,000 after buying an additional 70,852 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,788,000 after buying an additional 101,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

