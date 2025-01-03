Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.12). 91,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 132,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.13).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.25 million, a P/E ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41.

Insider Transactions at Pebble Beach Systems Group

In other Pebble Beach Systems Group news, insider Chris Errington bought 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £550,000 ($680,777.32). Insiders own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

