Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $16.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,960. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,784.05. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 7,241,400 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,785 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 306,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

