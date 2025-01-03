Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.19 and last traded at C$11.19. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 51.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

