PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) traded up 0.3% on Thursday. The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. 107,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 131,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

PetroChina Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

