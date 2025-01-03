Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Company Profile
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
