Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

