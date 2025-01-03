Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.05 ($6.60) and traded as low as GBX 504.41 ($6.24). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.30), with a volume of 75,314 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £483.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 533.05.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 10,952.38%.

Polar Capital Company Profile

