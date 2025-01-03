Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €36.49 ($37.62) and last traded at €36.35 ($37.47). Approximately 419,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.09 ($37.21).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.96 and its 200 day moving average is €39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.