POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

POSCO Price Performance

PKX stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter worth about $11,373,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth $10,191,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2,229.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of POSCO by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,497,000.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

