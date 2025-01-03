Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.34. 808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

