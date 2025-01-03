Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.78

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

PHP opened at GBX 92.66 ($1.15) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 86.25 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,265.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.27) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

