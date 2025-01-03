ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.48 and last traded at $44.44. 167,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 833,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

