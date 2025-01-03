PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) & WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Critical Contrast

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and PTC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $7.74 million 0.69 -$2.03 million N/A N/A PTC $2.30 billion 9.56 $376.33 million $3.11 58.85

Risk and Volatility

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer.

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WaveDancer and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 0.00 PTC 0 4 9 0 2.69

PTC has a consensus target price of $207.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -17.55% -57.30% -27.44% PTC 16.37% 14.63% 7.01%

Summary

PTC beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

