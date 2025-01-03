Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
