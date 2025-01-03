Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $871,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,456.24. The trade was a 44.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 55,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $949,298.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,328,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,207,358.06. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

