Q2 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Raised by Zacks Research

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Shares of H stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

