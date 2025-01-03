Q2 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Cut by Zacks Research

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

RRC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $11,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 59.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 32.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

