Q3 EPS Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Cut by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $72.79 and a 1 year high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

