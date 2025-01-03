Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.68 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09). 15,909,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 15,102,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.58 ($0.09).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QED
Quadrise Stock Performance
About Quadrise
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quadrise
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Vistra Stock: Powered for Continued Gains in the New Year
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.