Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.68 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09). 15,909,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 15,102,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.58 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.38.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

