Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Up 46.7% – Here’s What Happened

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) shot up 46.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 8,653,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average session volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

