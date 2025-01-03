Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.33. 31,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 50,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Free Report ) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

