Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for Cameco Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd grew its position in Cameco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cameco by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cameco by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

