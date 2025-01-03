Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,890 ($60.53) and last traded at GBX 4,858.61 ($60.14). Approximately 469,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,023,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,833 ($59.82).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,200 ($64.36) to GBX 5,177 ($64.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group

The firm has a market cap of £33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,238.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,823.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,561.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($58.46), for a total transaction of £64,610.64 ($79,973.56). Also, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,923 ($60.94) per share, with a total value of £1,230.75 ($1,523.39). Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.