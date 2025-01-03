Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 479.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 28.6% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

