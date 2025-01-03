Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 240,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 432,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Renalytix Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Renwick McCullough acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,785.00). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 83,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £6,695.68 ($8,287.76). Insiders own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.