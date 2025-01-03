RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 18,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
RESAAS Services Trading Up 11.8 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.33.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
