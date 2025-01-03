Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Q4 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.30.

CCO stock opened at C$75.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$48.71 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a market cap of C$32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total value of C$1,124,678.76. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total value of C$150,380.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,962 shares of company stock worth $6,800,456 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

