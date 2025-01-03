Research Analysts Set Expectations for IBKR Q4 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.3 %

IBKR opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.16. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.