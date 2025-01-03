Reviewing Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) & AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AAC Technologies and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Actelis Networks has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and Actelis Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.83 billion 1.94 $102.75 million N/A N/A Actelis Networks $7.72 million 1.41 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -1.39

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Actelis Networks.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments. It provides acoustics products for smartphones, laptops, mid-range tablets, and smart glasses; and manufactures and sells haptic motors that are used in smartphones, smart watches, tablets, intelligent automobiles, game controllers, and virtual reality/augmented reality controllers. The company also offers precision mechanics comprising metal casing products; optical lenses, camera modules, and optical actuators, as well as voice coil motor products; and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and ASIC chips design, packaging, and testing services for consumer electronics, automotive, smart wearables, robotics, IoT, and other sectors. In addition, it provides research and development services; manufactures and sells tooling and precision components, electronic components, and related accessories; and provides electroplating services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

