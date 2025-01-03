Reviewing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 7.17% 6.80% 6.28% AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Red Violet and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Violet and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 2 3 0 2.60

Red Violet currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.59%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential downside of 20.58%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Red Violet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and AvePoint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $70.69 million 6.83 $13.53 million $0.36 97.25 AvePoint $315.92 million 9.82 -$21.50 million ($0.05) -332.40

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Violet beats AvePoint on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunication companies, law enforcement and government agencies, collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

